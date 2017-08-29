Love Talking: Are You Ready To Share? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about “Single sleep.” When you’re single, you don’t have to adjust your temperature or pillows or anything like that for somebody else. So Erica asks single folks who can’t wait to be married someday: are you ready to share?

The level of sharing that is required when you’re married is a lot. If you love somebody, that level of selflessness isn’t always so hard. But the bible talks about how important it is to submit to each other, and it’s certainly not easy. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

