The Walls Group Talks Hurricane Harvey And New Music

WMJS Staff

Posted 11 hours ago
The Walls Group may be the most adorable sibling group in gospel, but Rhea, Ahjah, Darrel and Paco are also natives of Houston whose family has been impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. The group is currently on the Latitude tour, which occasionally features Fantasia as their special guest!

