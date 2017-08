How You Can Help In Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

How can you help:

George R. Brown Convention Center

Visit www.grbcc.orgfor more details #hurricaneharvey

Mayor Sylvester Turner has opened the George R. Brown Convention Center as an emergency shelter.

The public is welcome and encouraged to come if you can make it safely.

Please note for those seeking shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center:

Pets are welcome and will be placed with their owners in a designated area. Additionally, residents have been asked not to bring weapons into the facility.

Parking in Tundra, Avenida South and Avenida North garages are free.

If you have questions, 713-853-8001

For those looking to drop off donations please find the items needed here.

The shelter at the GRBCC is in need of:

Baby formula

Diapers

Hand sanitizer

Non-perishable food

Sweatsuits

Socks

Towels

Bottles water

Comfort kits — (soap, shampoo, toothpaste)

Blankets

Pillows

American Red Cross

The humanitarian organization is opening shelters, sending supplies and putting volunteers in place around Texas. You can donate money online or text 90999 to chip in $10. If you want to volunteer, read this.

Feeding Texas

The state network of food banks is accepting donations.

Salvation Army

We’re on the frontlines of #HurricaneHarvey relief. Your support can help keep us there. Donate at 1-800-SAL-ARMY or http://helpsalvationarmy.org

Texas Diaper Bank

The organization is sending out relief kits for babies, young kids, the elderly and disabled. You can donate here.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: