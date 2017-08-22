Get Up Erica
MAJOR Beautifully Milks A Few Lines From “Why I Love You” Live In-Studio [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

MAJOR came through to the “Get Up!” studio to hang out with Erica Campbell! Erica asked him to sing a little something for the fans, and he took the opportunity to deliver a full-blown experience in just a few lines. He has Erica Campbell doubled over in laughter just before they both groove on the sweetness of his falsetto.

Check out this exclusive video to hear MAJOR’s gorgeous voice and watch this funny exchange in this behind the scenes clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

