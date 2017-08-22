Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Feels Like The Luckiest Man Alive

Love looks good on gold-medalist

After snagging Olympic gold, the athlete is now beaming about her new beau, Stacey Ervin.

The 20-year-old previously told Entertainment Tonight that due to her rigorous schedule, she didn’t have time to date. But that’s all changed. Biles followed up with ET telling the outlet that she was getting to know someone special. She also gushed about his physique saying, “He’s got a good body,” she said before blushing. “I’m just saying, it’s … I’m just saying!”

Now the mystery man has been revealed. Ervin is also a gymnast and a University of Michigan graduate.

He recently boasted about Biles’ accomplishments in a touching Instagram post saying, “You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive.”

Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you've accomplished & how well you carry yourself. You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulation on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can't wait to see what the future has in store. 😘 A post shared by Stacey Ervin (@stace_thehalfrican) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Simone returned the romantic public shout out with one of her own:

always smiling with you A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

