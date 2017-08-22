Get Up Erica
MAJOR On Why God Wants You To Face Challenges Head On [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
MAJOR is dropping some powerful gems in the studio as he delivers devotions. He highlights the fact that God doesn’t want us to shy away from those tricky times in our lives, or the recognition that we don’t feel like we are enough to handle them. He wants us to embrace them, and take on those challenges willingly, so that we can then enlist God to fight for us and watch him work on our behalf.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this powerful message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

