5 Quick Facts About #Eclipse2017

The Light NC staff

Posted 24 hours ago
Solar Eclipse Visible Across Swath Of U.S.

Source: Bill Ingalls/NASA / Getty


For the first time since February 26, 1979, the United States will be able to witness a total solar eclipse. The moon will pass between the earth and the sun, leaving 14 states across the United States with two minutes of darkness during the day. North American states not directly in the eclipse’s trajectory will be able to see partially see the celestial event.

Before you run outside to see the eclipse, here’s some facts about it.

Don’t look directly at the sun

As the moon moves in the path of the sun, you should wear protective eye wear to prevent damage. According to reports, the only safe time to look at the sun with naked eyes is when the eclipse reaches totality, but be careful as it only lasts a few minutes.

Scientists say there won’t be solar eclipses in 600 years

600 million years, scientists say. Because of the moon’s slowly increasing orbit, NASA believes the moon will have moved far enough away from the earth, The Times reports.

Check your horoscope

The solar eclipse will have a nuanced effect on each astrological sign. Because the eclipse occurs during Leo season, it will inject Leo traits like “confidence, leadership, and play” into the zodiac. It will also trine Uranus, the planet that represents change and excitement. Read more about it, here.

After totality, the eclipse will form a “diamond” ring

Time to put your glasses back on. Once the moon passes the sun it will form what scientists call a “diamond ring.”

The temperature can drop down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit

Scientist are hopeful the total eclipse will reveal data about the sun’s corona.

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

