Home

Dick Gregory Dies At 84

Tonya Jameson

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

'Turn Me Loose' Opening Night

Source: Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Getty


One of the greats has left this world, comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory passed away Saturday evening.

The 84 year old went to the hospital on August 9th to be treated and released, only to go back August 12th with little improvement. Gregory lost his battle with heart failure and his family released this statement after he passed away,

Dick Gregory Official Family Statement
 
“It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC.  The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and they respectfully ask for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.  More details will be released over the next few days.” – Christian Gregory
Mr. Gregory was very close with Urban One’s Cathy Hughes. Please continue to keep the family in your prayers during this time.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Dick Gregory Dies At 84

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 2 days ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 2 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 3 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 3 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 months ago
07.06.17