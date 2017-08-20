Dick Gregory Dies At 84

One of the greats has left this world, comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory passed away Saturday evening.

The 84 year old went to the hospital on August 9th to be treated and released, only to go back August 12th with little improvement. Gregory lost his battle with heart failure and his family released this statement after he passed away,

Dick Gregory Official Family Statement

“It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and they respectfully ask for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days.” – Christian Gregory

Mr. Gregory was very close with Urban One’s Cathy Hughes. Please continue to keep the family in your prayers during this time.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: