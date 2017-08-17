Kev On Stage: Dear Pastor, Can We Get Some Wifi? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kev On Stage is the head of the Members Relations Committee, and he makes sure that the concerns of the church body get passed along to the pastor. In this letter from a church member, it says that members are becoming frustrated by the fact that there isn’t any free wifi for all in the church.

There is free public wifi across so many places in the city, so why not in church? Well, Erica Campbell has a great response for such a request. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

