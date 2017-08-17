Get Up Erica
TJ’s Message For Anyone Who Resents Their Job [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
In this world, when you gave to make ends meet, it isn’t always guaranteed  that you’ll love the job that you work at. But still, we have to manage to make it through the day somehow.  When “Get Up!” executive producer TJ was stepping in for Erica Campbell, she provided a beautiful and motivating message for folks out there who might be getting ready to go work at a job they can’t stand.

Of course, there is a passage in the bible reserved just for that sentiment. Click on the audio player to hear more in this inspiring exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

