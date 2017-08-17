TJ’s Message For Anyone Who Resents Their Job [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this world, when you gave to make ends meet, it isn’t always guaranteed that you’ll love the job that you work at. But still, we have to manage to make it through the day somehow. When “Get Up!” executive producer TJ was stepping in for Erica Campbell, she provided a beautiful and motivating message for folks out there who might be getting ready to go work at a job they can’t stand.

Of course, there is a passage in the bible reserved just for that sentiment. Click on the audio player to hear more in this inspiring exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

