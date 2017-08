Durham’s Sherriff Arrest Confederate Statue Protester

Durham County sheriff’s deputies arrested 22yr old Takiyah Thompson who said she took part in toppling the Confederate statue in downtown Durham and deputies say more arrests are on the way.

Thompson was taken into custody shortly after protesters held a news conference Tuesday afternoon at North Carolina Central University. Thompson confessed to climbing a ladder to the top of the statue to tie a rope around its neck before the crowd tore it down.

Protester say, “The people decided to take matters into our own hands and remove the statue,” said Thompson, a member of the Communist-platform Workers World Party and a student at N.C. Central University. “We are tired of waiting on politicians who could have voted to remove the white supremacist statues years ago, but they failed to act. So we acted.”

