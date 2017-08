Krispy Kreme Going Chocolate For Eclipse

Krispy Kreme announced a special limited edition “eclipse” doughnut to celebrate the celestial event on Aug. 21st, where the moon will pass in front of the sun.

The dark chocolate glazed treat will only be available at select stores in the U.S. and Canada between Aug. 19 – 21st.

The chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme says this is the first time the original glazed donut would be totally covered in chocolate, but they are excited.