Bebe And Marvin Winans On Understanding Your Purpose As A Gospel Artist [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 5 hours ago
Bebe & Marvin Winans chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF! Bebe gives some advice for artists who are out here believing their own hype,” as Erica puts it. Bebe explains why you have to surround yourself with the truth-tellers, not yes men, and Marvin reminds artists; “you gotta pray.” He also talks about the problem of a gospel industry that doesn’t exactly understand the gospel, and recalls the moment in his life that he really understood his purpose as a performer.

Marvin also stresses the importance of staying in communication with God, in conjunction with being surrounded by honest people, and how that combination works on the artist’s behalf. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

