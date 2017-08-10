Bebe And Marvin Winans On Understanding Your Purpose As A Gospel Artist [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bebe & Marvin Winans chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF! Bebe gives some advice for artists who are out here believing their own hype,” as Erica puts it. Bebe explains why you have to surround yourself with the truth-tellers, not yes men, and Marvin reminds artists; “you gotta pray.” He also talks about the problem of a gospel industry that doesn’t exactly understand the gospel, and recalls the moment in his life that he really understood his purpose as a performer.

Follow @GetUpErica

Marvin also stresses the importance of staying in communication with God, in conjunction with being surrounded by honest people, and how that combination works on the artist’s behalf. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Bebe & Marvin Winans On The “Pecking Order” In A Large Family Of Singers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: BeBe Winans On Watching His Niece & Nephew Grow In The Musical He Wrote [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Marvin Winans Reveals What He Thinks About Today’s Gospel Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]