Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Dr. Bobby Jones Has Something To Say About People Judging What Some Gospel Singers Are Doing [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment


We are continuing with “Legends Week” on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Dr. Bobby Jones spoke about paying tribute to The Roberta Martin Singers.

He loved it because they got to talk about what real gospel music was at that time.

Erica asked a question about cross over and White Christian artist as well as gospel artist going mainstream and how he felt about it.

Jones said, “Who are we to decide what people do when God blesses them with a talent.”

He will support it all because that is what he does.

Listen to more interviews on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

RELATED: Dr. Bobby Jones Shares Why He Doesn’t Miss His Show On B.E.T. [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: I Love Gospel Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: The Hilarious Thing Dr. Bobby Jones Said To Tye Tribbett About His New Show “Joyful Noise” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

20 photos Launch gallery

ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

Continue reading ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 21 hours ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 4 days ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 week ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 2 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 3 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 4 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17