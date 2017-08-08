Dr. Bobby Jones Has Something To Say About People Judging What Some Gospel Singers Are Doing [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

We are continuing with “Legends Week” on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Dr. Bobby Jones spoke about paying tribute to The Roberta Martin Singers.

He loved it because they got to talk about what real gospel music was at that time.

Erica asked a question about cross over and White Christian artist as well as gospel artist going mainstream and how he felt about it.

Jones said, “Who are we to decide what people do when God blesses them with a talent.”

He will support it all because that is what he does.

