Serena Williams Is Excited For Child Birth & Being A Mommy

Serena has conquered the tennis court. Now, she's excited for the strength that motherhood will bring her.

Posted 12 hours ago
Serena Williams revealed how she’s getting ready for labor and motherhood in her latest magazine feature.

Serena’s baby isn’t even here yet, and her little bun is already doing legendary things. First, Serena graced the cover of Vanity Fair with her baby bump, and now she’s racked up another maternity cover.

The tennis champ opened up to Stellar magazine about starting a family and how she believes being a mom will upgrade her life. “I think that giving birth will give me more strength… I feel like I’ll be ready for anything,” she shared.


Although she’s one of the world’s greatest athletes, Serena’s aware that labor will not be a breeze. She’s trying to prepare herself for anything that could happen, and she’s hoping that doing some research will help ease her fears. That approach may not be working, though.

“I don’t think watching birthing videos helps,” Serena confessed. “I actually think it makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed.”

She continued, “That’s the scariest thing.”

Still no matter what happens in the delivery room, Serena believes that after giving birth “I feel like I will be ready for anything.”



