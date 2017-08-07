Get Up Erica
Shanice Shares Why She Took A Break From Music [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 23 hours ago
Grammy nominated singer, Shanice was well known for her hit single, “I Love Your Smile”, but now she’s revealing why she took a break from music.

The singer recently spoke with Erica Campbell about her “Unsung” story and shared how her life has been filled with up’s and downs.

Shanice revealed that during a part of her career the label tried to change her image and who she was.

Erica spoke about how some labels sometimes don’t know how to work with singers with real talent.

Shanice revealed that “Flex and Shanice” will not be retuning, but she is trying to get it on another channel and she has new music on iTunes.

She encouraged people not to give up and can’t wait to share her new projects.

