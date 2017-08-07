Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Tasha Page-Lockhart: “Participate In Your Own Deliverance” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment


Tasha Page-Lockhart’s new single “Over & Over” delivers a strong message that fans love.

While speaking to Erica Campbell the singer and song-writer discussed how God can bring you back from so much, but she said, “You have to participate in your own deliverance.”

Lockhart’s story includes overcoming homelessness, drug addiction and then coming to a point in life where she didn’t want to live that lifestyle.

The “Sunday’s Best” winner now is helping as a life coach, is the first female to be signed to Kirk Franklin’s label and growing a better relationship with Christ.

Catch this and more on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

RELATED: Bryan Popin On Working With Tasha Page-Lockhart On His New Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tasha Page-Lockhart On The Simple Way To Break Generational Curse [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Kirk Franklin Opens New Recording Studio [VIDEO]


2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 21 hours ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 4 days ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 week ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 2 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 3 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 4 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17