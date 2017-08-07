Tasha Page-Lockhart: “Participate In Your Own Deliverance” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tasha Page-Lockhart’s new single “Over & Over” delivers a strong message that fans love.

While speaking to Erica Campbell the singer and song-writer discussed how God can bring you back from so much, but she said, “You have to participate in your own deliverance.”

Lockhart’s story includes overcoming homelessness, drug addiction and then coming to a point in life where she didn’t want to live that lifestyle.

The “Sunday’s Best” winner now is helping as a life coach, is the first female to be signed to Kirk Franklin’s label and growing a better relationship with Christ.

