Missouri Police Charge Four Strippers With Murder

The adult entertainers allegedly shot a good Samaritan who helped them change a tire.

The Light NC staff

Posted 1 day ago
Wilson City, Missouri police accuse four Memphis strippers of fatally shooting a man whose body was found on Tuesday, KFVS-TV reports.

Authorities identified the suspects as Brittany Curry, 28, 23-year-old Ponesha Taylor, Johniesha Simmons, 19, and 23-year-old Lauteshia Dotson. Acting Sheriff Braden Caid told the news outlet that all four women are charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

FOX13 said it confirmed with officials that Ralph Edward Cross, 55, of Wilson City helped the women with a flat. Authorities believe he bought them a new tire and invited the women to his home, where his body was discovered.

According to court documents viewed by KFVS-TV, a witness said he left Cross’ house Tuesday morning while Cross argued with three of the women, as the fourth woman sat outside in the car. After leaving the house, the witness said he heard a noise and saw the three women rush out the house.

Caid told KFVS-TV that Curry shot Cross, who died of a gunshot wound to the back. The court documents said the women confessed to being in Cross’ house but denied involvement in the killing.

The acting sheriff believes robbery was a motive. Witnesses said Cross had a large sum of money that’s missing, and investigators said there’s evidence that his home was searched.

