Serena Williams Channels ‘Grease’ For Epic Baby Shower Party

Following in the footsteps of good friend Beyoncé, Serena Williams also had a themed baby shower. Instead of channeling African tribes, the tennis icon brought her best impression of the iconic film Grease.
And it was pretty epic.
On Saturday the mom-to-be rocked a bright yellow poodle skirt, a black top and signature saddle shoes to achieve her 1950s look. She was also joined by members of her fierce squad: Her sister Venus Williams, Ciara, LaLa Anthony, Kelly Rowland and Eva Longoria to name a few.
She shared a pic of the Florida festivities on her Instagram page with the hashtag #shakerattleandroll2017.
“When you and your crew go so far back to the 50’s. Even then they had your back.”
Ciara shared a series of pics and a little video chronicling the festivities:
According to E Online, the her 1950s-themed celebration took place at West Palm Beach’s Nick’s 50’s Diner, which they turned into The Baby O’ Diner ( a spin-off Williams’ fiancé Alex Ohanian).
So cute! We hope they had a blast.
Baby O, we can’t wait to meet you!
