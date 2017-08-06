‘Journey To White House Took Multiple Lifetimes:’ Ava DuVernay Pays Homage To Michelle Obama

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

‘Journey To White House Took Multiple Lifetimes:’ Ava DuVernay Pays Homage To Michelle Obama

Melvinia Shields, Michelle Obama’s great-great-great-grandmother, was born into slavery.

NewsOne Staff

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Director Ava DuVernay took to Twitter on Saturday to share a poignant image of a memorial dedicated to former first lady Michelle Obama’s ancestor Melvinia Shields, the Huffington Post reports.

The photo was accompanied with the caption “Become your ancestor’s wildest dream,” the outlet wrote. Shields was born into slavery in 1844. The memorial reads that her family would go on to “endure a five-generation journey that began in oppression.”

120 years after Shields was born, Michelle Obama was added to her family tree. The inscription reads that their family history serves as a “story of hope,” the outlet said.

The Post reported that Shields’ memorial stands in a town near Atlanta, but she was buried in another town in Georgia.

While in the White House, Michelle Obama never shied away from her family’s historical past. During a commencement speech at the City College of New York in 2016, she reflected on how far Blacks have come in America.

“I wake up in a house that was built by slaves,” she said. “And I watch my daughters, two beautiful Black young women, head off to school, waving goodbye to their father, the president of the United States, the son of a man from Kenya, who came here to America for the same reasons as many of you, to get an education and improve his prospects in life.”

SOURCE: Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

Michelle Obama Dismantles Lies About Post-Racial America

“I Wake Up In A House That Was Built By Slaves:” FLOTUS Tells Graduates

Doreen Gentzler and Jim Vance have been at NBC4.They've been continuously anchoring the 6 pm and 11 pm broadcasts since 1989.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

12 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we have lost so far in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 3 days ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 week ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 week ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 2 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 1 month ago
06.29.17