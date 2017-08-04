Erica Campbell Talks With Roland Martin About What Made Her Record “Well Done” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On an episode of News One Now, Erica Campbell talks with Roland Martin about her radio show and new single “Well Done.”

Follow @GetUpErica

Campbell has been promoting it everywhere and told Martin that she excited for everyone to hear some new music for her.

She explained that the music is mixed with a little hip-hop, a little gospel and R&B, but its all great music.

Martin said, “It sounds like a gumbo or a stew,” where so many things are mixed in one creating a good flavor or in his case sound.

Campbell expressed that with this album she is in a different space and energy.

The meaning of “Well Done” is about living your life the way God has intended you to so that when you meet him he says the words “Well done.”

The two spoke about how Tina Campbell is also releasing music on the same day and Martin believes that they need to get it together.

Campbell just wants people to enjoy the music they both release and is excited to celebrate her 1 year radio anniversary in Brooklyn for her free concert.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” at 6 am ET.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Performs “Well Done” Live! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Celebrates 1 Year Radio Show Anniversary With Free Concert In Brooklyn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Reflects On The Assignment God Gave Her With New Song “Well Done” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: