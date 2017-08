Tasha Cobbs Gets Backlash For Teaming With Nicki Minaj

Grammy award-winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, is coming under fire for featuring Nicki Minaj on her new album, “Heart, Passion, Pursuit.”

Cobbs and Minaj team up on the song, “I’m Getting Ready.”

Many expressed their disapproval on social media and Cobbs responded by writing:

“Welcome with open arms fellow believers who don’t see things the way you do. And don’t jump all over them every time they do or say something you don’t agree with — even when it seems that they are strong on opinions but weak in the faith department. Remember, they have their own story to deal with them. Treat them gently.”

Cobbs-Leonard ended the post by citing Romans 14:1 MSG.

