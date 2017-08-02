Get Up Erica
Never Too Late Couple Get's Married

The love story of Murphy Wilson and Lucinda Myers made everyone’s heart skip beats a couple weeks ago.

The couple in their sixties and seventies found love again after meeting at a Seventh Day Adventist Church.

They went viral after sharing a picture from their engagement photo and people have been following them ever since.

According to Madame Noir the couple recently got married in a beautiful ceremony.

Myers wasn’t able to have a lavish wedding at first, but this time around wanted to make sure this was everything she wanted.

😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 photo cred: @tjmesjackson #murphyandlucinda

A post shared by Murphy & Lucinda (@never2latecouple) on

The groom's twin grandchildren 😍😍😍 They were like this the entire time! Photo cred: @drangelasmiles

A post shared by Murphy & Lucinda (@never2latecouple) on

 

The couples grandchildren served as the flower girl and ring barrier, and Myers son-in-law walked her down the isle.

The photographer captured so many beautiful photos and in one of the captions wrote, “What God has for you, is for you!!”

What God has for you, is for you!! It's official!!! My celebrity clients☺️, Murphy and Lucinda, who proved it's never too late to find love, have tied the knot! On Saturday, July 29, 70-year-old Murphy Wilson and 67-year-old Lucinda Myers exchanged vows and said "I do" at the very place where their love began, the First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. Congratulations to this beautiful and inspiring couple!!! I feel so honored to have been chosen by God to have a front row seat to such a profound love that has literally captivated the world! It's been an amazing ride seeing the their testimony of answered prayer touch so many people. God is amazing and I still believe that #Godaintdoneyet #murphyandlucinda #nevertoolatecouple #giannasnellphotography #whatgodhasforyouisforyou #whatgodhasforyou

A post shared by Gianna Snell Photography (@gianna_snell_photography) on

 

Congratulations to this happy couple!

