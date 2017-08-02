Never Too Late Couple Get’s Married

The love story of Murphy Wilson and Lucinda Myers made everyone’s heart skip beats a couple weeks ago.

Follow @GetUpErica

The couple in their sixties and seventies found love again after meeting at a Seventh Day Adventist Church.

They went viral after sharing a picture from their engagement photo and people have been following them ever since.

According to Madame Noir the couple recently got married in a beautiful ceremony.

Myers wasn’t able to have a lavish wedding at first, but this time around wanted to make sure this was everything she wanted.

😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 photo cred: @tjmesjackson #murphyandlucinda A post shared by Murphy & Lucinda (@never2latecouple) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

The groom's twin grandchildren 😍😍😍 They were like this the entire time! Photo cred: @drangelasmiles A post shared by Murphy & Lucinda (@never2latecouple) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

The couples grandchildren served as the flower girl and ring barrier, and Myers son-in-law walked her down the isle.

The photographer captured so many beautiful photos and in one of the captions wrote, “What God has for you, is for you!!”

Congratulations to this happy couple!

RELATED: Jor’Dan Armstrong’s Wedding Photos

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

RELATED: #BlackLove: Newly Engaged Couple Mimics Barack And Michelle Obama In Photo Shoot