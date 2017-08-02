Bri Babinaeux On Bringing Jesus To People With Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bri Babineaux chatted with Erica Campbell about her new song, “Lord Make Me Over.” Social media sensation who has become one of the most talked about and best selling new artists. She talks about her spontaneous worship videos, and how they helped her at the time just as much as they helped the people that connected to and felt blessed by them. She explains why she decided to redo “Lord Make Me Over” in order to give back to all of the people who supported her career.

Bri also talks about how she went from being an athlete on a full scholarship in college, to working toward becoming an attorney, to focusing on music full time. She talks about being surrounded by fellow millennials who love Jesus, and consciously surrounding herself with such people. She shares her testimony of being rescued from thoughts of suicide by God, and why it’s not “uncool” or unusual to love Jesus as a young person. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

