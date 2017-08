Erica Campbell Performs “Well Done” On “The Tom Joyner Morning Show!” [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell brought her new single, “Well Done,” to “The Tom Joyner Morning Show!” After she sat down to chat about the making of her new song and the message behind it, she got behind the mic along with her talented singers and served up some beautiful harmonies along with God’s glory on her new song.

Check out this video above to see a clip from her awesome performance, brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

