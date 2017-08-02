Mr. Griffin: God Checks The Details [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF points out that all the ice you see in TVs and movies are fake. It’s small, and none of us notice such a little thing, but TV and film crews pay such close attention to it that they always make sure the ice is fake! Similarly, GRIFF reads a passage in the bible about the little things that God pays attention to, like every time we say something disparaging about someone, or wish even the smallest ill on them.

Follow @GetUpErica

So, watch your words, GRIFF cautions. Because what might be small to you, is a big enough deal to God! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this powerful clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: The Beauty Of The Storm [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Healing With Family Love [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: You May Be Saved, But You Can Still Fail A Test [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]