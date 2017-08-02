Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Erica Campbell Performs “A Little More Jesus” On “The Tom Joyner Morning Show!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


When Erica Campbell visited “The Tom Joyner Morning Show,” she talked about her new single, “Well Done,” and even performed it live! But she didn’t leave without giving a little extra, however. She also got every body up and in praise position when she performed her 2013 release, “A Little More Jesus!”

Check out her glorious performance in the exclusive video above, brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Performs “Well Done” On “The Tom Joyner Morning Show!” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell “Well Done” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Explains The Meaning Behind The Song “Well Done” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

23 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell

Continue reading Erica Campbell Performs “A Little More Jesus” On “The Tom Joyner Morning Show!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 4 days ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 6 days ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 week ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 2 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 4 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 4 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17