Erica Campbell Performs “A Little More Jesus” On “The Tom Joyner Morning Show!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When Erica Campbell visited “The Tom Joyner Morning Show,” she talked about her new single, “Well Done,” and even performed it live! But she didn’t leave without giving a little extra, however. She also got every body up and in praise position when she performed her 2013 release, “A Little More Jesus!”

Check out her glorious performance in the exclusive video above, brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

