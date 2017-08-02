Over $115,000 Raised For Three Babies Who Lost Both Parents

It’s been a sad time for the families of Jevaughn Suckoo and Stephanie Caceres

On July 11th Suckoo was murdered in a shooting that has been ruled a homicide and the day of his funeral his girlfriend lost her life due to complications from a C-section.

The couple left three babies behind and the family was in need of help to support the children.

During this time Lina Niemczyk, Caceres case manager set up a gofundme page and has raised over $119,000.

According to WPTV, Niemczyk said, “We are humbled and moved by the generosity and compassion of the community near and far. People from across our great nation and globally have donated.”

The family has also been given diapers, wipes and formula, but are still in need.

We will continue to keep these families in our prayers.

