Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Over $115,000 Raised For Three Babies Who Lost Both Parents

The Light NC staff

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Night night, sleep tight

Source: PeopleImages / Getty


It’s been a sad time for the families of Jevaughn Suckoo and Stephanie Caceres.

On July 11th Suckoo was murdered in a shooting that has been ruled a homicide and the day of his funeral his girlfriend lost her life due to complications from a C-section.

The couple left three babies behind and the family was in need of help to support the children.

During this time Lina Niemczyk, Caceres case manager set up a gofundme page and has raised over $119,000.

According to WPTV, Niemczyk said, “We are humbled and moved by the generosity and compassion of the community near and far. People from across our great nation and globally have donated.”

The family has also been given diapers, wipes and formula, but are still in need.

We will continue to keep these families in our prayers.

RELATED: Pregnant Baltimore Mom Vanishes, Misses Baby Shower

RELATED: NYC Mother Dies After Complications From Multiple Plastic Surgeries

RELATED: Judge Hatchett’s Son Sues Los Angeles Hospital Over Wife’s Death


John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Prove They Make Adorable Babies

10 photos Launch gallery

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Prove They Make Adorable Babies

Continue reading John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Prove They Make Adorable Babies

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Prove They Make Adorable Babies

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 4 days ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 6 days ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 week ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 2 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 4 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 4 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17