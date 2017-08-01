Local
Home > Local

Lanes On Capital Blvd. In Raleigh Still Closed

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment
Traffic cone, close-up

Source: Medioimages/Photodisc / Getty

Southbound lanes on Capital blvd. were closed on Monday due to a water main break and officials say they may stay closed until Wednesday, while crews repair the line.

Detours are in place north of downtown in the area of Capital Boulevard and Fairview Road, and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

 

Detours are as follows:

  • Southbound Capital Boulevard is diverted onto Old Louisburg Road, just south of Tillery Place, and traffic can then go north or south on Atlantic Avenue.
  • The exit for southbound Capital Boulevard from southbound Atlantic Avenue is closed. Motorists can use Atlantic Avenue to go downtown.
  • Southbound Wake Forest Road onto southbound Capital Boulevard is closed and is being diverted to northbound Capital Boulevard. Drivers can then access Atlantic Avenue.

Read more at WRAL.com

Water Main Break On Capital Blvd In Raleigh

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Lanes On Capital Blvd. In Raleigh Still Closed

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 7 days ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 2 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 4 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 4 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17