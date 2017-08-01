Lanes On Capital Blvd. In Raleigh Still Closed

Southbound lanes on Capital blvd. were closed on Monday due to a water main break and officials say they may stay closed until Wednesday, while crews repair the line.

Detours are in place north of downtown in the area of Capital Boulevard and Fairview Road, and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Detours are as follows:

Southbound Capital Boulevard is diverted onto Old Louisburg Road, just south of Tillery Place, and traffic can then go north or south on Atlantic Avenue.

The exit for southbound Capital Boulevard from southbound Atlantic Avenue is closed. Motorists can use Atlantic Avenue to go downtown.

Southbound Wake Forest Road onto southbound Capital Boulevard is closed and is being diverted to northbound Capital Boulevard. Drivers can then access Atlantic Avenue.

Read more at WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: