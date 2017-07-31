Local Events
“Wilt Thou Be Made Whole Conference” Lineup

Shirley Caesar Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Join Pastor Shirley Caesar , Mt. Calvary Word of Faith and The Light 103.9 for the 45th annual “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole conference” July 31st – August 4th at 7:30pm nightly. With musical guest Bishop Marvin Sapp, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Bishop Rance Allen, Keith Wonderboy Johnson and the Swanee Quintets and more for nightly inspiration.  Mt. Calvary Word of Faith – 3100 Sanderford Rd. in Raleigh.  All seats are free and open to the public.

Here’s the Lineup for the week:

Monday  –  Bishop Calvin McNeil
Tuesday  –  Bishop  Marvin Sapp
Wednesday – Bishop Paul S. Morton
Thursday –   Prophet Todd Hall
Friday  – Bishop Rance Allen

Various musical guest include:   Keith Wonderboy Johnson (Tues.), Lil Roy & Revelation, The Gospel Legends, Terrell Griffin, The Swanee Quintets

Call (919)683-1161 or (919)832-1800 for more information

