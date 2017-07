Ericaism: Negativity Will Block Your Blessings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains why pessimism and negativity isn’t ever productive. You may not realize it, but that way of thinking always gets in the way of God and His Glory. There is no way you can tap into the positive in who God has called you to be if you are always focused on your skepticism.

You have a responsibility to trust that God will bring you through, even when you are in the darkest of storms! You have to tap into who God is. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

