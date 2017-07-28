Michigan Mother Charged With Murder After Bringing Already Decomposing Six-Month-Old To Hospital

A Michigan mother has been charged with murder after leaving her infant strapped in a car seat for 12 hours in a hot room, WOOD TV reports.

Lovily Kristine-Anwonette Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse after she arrived at a local Wyoming, Michigan hospital with her decomposing son.

According to arrest reports, Johnson gave her son Noah bottle at 10am, strapped him in a car seat and left him upstairs while she allegedly smoked marijuana and spent time with friends.

Johnson did not take Noah to the hospital until two days later. Eight hours after the infant was pronounced dead, the temperature of the room where was kept was over 90 degrees, according to reports.

Child Protective Services had been aware of Johnson’s neglect, filing a complaint in 2014 when her daughter tested positive for marijuana. Baby Noah also tested positive for marijuana after his birth as well.

Johnson’s 2-year-old daughter was taken from her last Friday and placed in protective care.

Marshall White, who is assumed to be Noah’s father, is set to get a DNA test. His mother, responded to the tragedy, saying Noah’s death did not have to happen.

“I think the system failed her. I think the people she wanted to love her failed her,” she said of Johnson. “It feels like people did not do their job. It feels like they’re still not doing their job.”

SOURCE: WOOD TV, KTLA

MORE NEWS

Rick Ross Revises His Misogynistic Statements About Women Working With MMG

Senate Fails To Repeal Obamacare…Again

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: