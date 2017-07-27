Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Report: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting Baby No. 3?

There are whispers that Kim and Kanye got a surrogate, who could deliver the next baby in January.

The Light NC staff

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea

Source: Jeff Vespa / Getty


Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be welcoming their third child next year.

It was just a few months ago that Kim revealed that she would want to use a surrogate, if she and Kanye had a third child. Now, there are rumblings that baby number three might be on the way.

An unnamed source revealed to US Weekly that Kim and Kanye have supposedly chosen a surrogate to carry their next child. Rumor has it that they found their pick through an agency, and the 20-something San Diego mom is about three months along. If that gossip is to be believed, the baby could arrive as soon as January 2018.

According to TMZ.com, Kim and Kanye are paying a pretty penny to continue building their family. Reportedly, they have their surrogate about $45,000, and should get an another $5,000, for each additional baby. This means the surrogate could make upwards of $50,000 if she delivers multiples. The also paid the referral agency $68,000.

Neither Kim nor Kanye have spoken out on the rumors at this time. If they’re true, North and Saint West will be getting a new sibling for the new year.

RELATED STORIES:

Kim And Kanye West Are Reportedly Hiring A Surrogate To Carry Baby Number 3

Kim Kardashian’s Terrifying Account Of The Parisian Robbery

Kim Kardashian Curses At Fan Who Tries To Disrespect North West

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Report: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting Baby No. 3?

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 6 days ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 3 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17