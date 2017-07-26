Get Up Erica
Love Talking: You Can Still Get It Right [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 15 hours ago
In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains that when you break someone’s heart, it comes back to you. So sometimes, after a relationship is over, even if you never intend to get back together ever again, you have to go back and make it right. An apology helps the healing process be better.

And on the flip side, you can’t treat your pain like a pet. With or without an apology, we have to strive to let things go. There is always time to get it right. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

