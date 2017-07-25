GRIFF’s Prayer: I Don’t Wanna Be Old [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that he doesn’t want to be old. He said he saw some seniors the other day and it struck him that he wants to be older, but he never wants to be old. He understands that he is already older and removed from the youth culture of society, but also, in his mind, he still keeps his childlike nature alive!

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

