Driver Charged After 10 Immigrants Died From Riding In Sweltering Tractor-Trailer

, a 60-year-old tractor-trailer from Clearwater, Florida , will face charges in court Monday, after illegally transporting immigrants for financial gain, 10 of whom died as a result.

The charges include illegally transporting immigrants for financial gain, resulting in death. Bradley could also face the death penalty.

According to the AP, Bradley was arrested by authorities on Sunday after his trailer was discovered behind a Walmart in San Antonio, Texas. Over 39 people were found in the back of the trailer.

Authorities found eight bodies, while two additional people succumbed at the hospital, related to heat exhaustion. The outlet reports that 20 others are on watch for extreme dehydration and heat stroke.

The victims “were very hot to the touch. So these people were in this trailer without any signs of any type of water,” Fire Chief Charles Hood told the outlet.

A Walmart employee called the police after one of the riders approached the store for water.

Many of the survivors hail from Mexico and Guatemala, according to officials from each respective country. Authorities believe at one point at least 100 people were packed into the trailer. They also believe members of the group may have traveled across the border by foot and then were picked up by the trailer.

On Sunday evening, the Austin community gathered for a vigil honoring the victims, holding signs that read, “Who here is not an immigrant” and “No human is illegal.”

SOURCE: AP

