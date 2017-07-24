Black Residents Pushback Against Restaurant’s Stereotype Marketing

A new restaurant owner had the bright idea of marketing her business by offering 40-ounce bottles of wine, wrapped in a brown paper bag, served at tables with fake bullet holes in the wall. To Becca Brennan, who’s White and new to Crown Heights, a gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhood, her marketing scheme was “cheeky.” But longtime Black residents call it a painful exploitation of stereotypes for profit.
The New York Daily News reports that about 100 angry protesters gathered Saturday outside Brennan’s restaurant, Summerhill, which she describes as a “boozy sandwich shop.”
They hung signs outside Summerhill that said, “This is what gentrification looks like.”
Toya Lillard, a 20-year Black resident, told the Gothamist that people of color are not objects to be used in marketing ploys.
“If you are new to this community you are duty bound to do some research,” she added. “To be culturally literate. To know where you are. To know what came before you. It’s not our job to inform you or educate you. It’s yours.”
Justine Stephens, a Black woman who recently moved to Crown Heights, admitted to The Daily News that “people from my culture used to sit on the corner and drink.” But she sharply criticized Brennan for trying “profitize that.” Stephens called it offensive.
Brennan, a Canadian transplant, expressed regret in a statement, via The Daily News:
“I deeply apologize for any offense that my recent comments might have caused. I did not intend to be insensitive to anyone in the neighborhood, and I am sorry that my words caused pain. I made light of serious issues and that was wrong.”
That apology was too little, too late for the protesters, who attracted a large crowd of onlookers. The Gothamist said Brennan mixed cocktails inside Summerhill while as the protesters chanted “Bye, Bye Becky.”
SOURCE: New York Daily News, Gothamist
SEE ALSO:
Restaurant Owner Under Fire For Offensive MLK Day Facebook Post
Joe’s Crab Shack Under Fire After Displaying Picture Of A Hanging Man In Restaurant
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25