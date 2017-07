School Bus Drivers Needed

There is a school bus driver shortage in Wake and Durham Counties and the districts needs to fill 70 full and part-time positions before traditional school begins on August 28th.

This shortage could mean longer rides to school or longer walks to the bus stops for thousands of students who need to ride the bus.

Starting pay for a WCPSS bus driver is $12.55 per hour.

Read more at ABC11.

Upcoming job fairs:

Wake County Schools

Saturday August 5, 2017

9 a.m. – Noon

Southeast Raleigh HS

2600 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, NC 27610

Thursday August 17, 2017

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sanderson HS

5500 Dixon Drive, Raleigh, NC 27609

Durham Public Schools

Tuesday July 25, 2017

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

DPS Staff Development Center

2107 Hillandale Road, Durham, NC 27705

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: