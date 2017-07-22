Usher Faces $10 Million Lawsuit By Woman Alleging That The Singer Exposed Her To Herpes

It’s been a pretty tough week for Usher Raymond

A second woman has filed a lawsuit against the “Confessions” singer, alleging that the singer exposed her to genital herpes. “Jane Doe” says Usher had unprotected sex with her without disclosing that he was a carrier for the incurable sexually transmitted infection (STI).

According to TMZ, the woman has yet to disclose if she is actually infected with herpes, but she filed suit after reading reports about Usher admitting in court documents that has Herpes Simplex 2. She is seeking $10 million for negligence, battery and emotional distress.

While Usher has not made any comments about the settlement or the new lawsuit, his ex-wife Tameka Foster has. On Instagram, she posted that she was in “good health” and wanted nothing to do with her ex’s drama.

“Do not come on my page discussing rumors or adult people that have NOTHING to do with me. I have been divorced 8 years… Some issues are not my business… ex husbands, ex friends, b—h-maids, snakes, h–s, characters, etc. Not my circus, not my clowns. I’m good and my health (Everywhere is great), well my right knee hurts and I need reading glasses but otherwise I’m awesome and enjoying the sun. Miss me with other grown folks crazy gossip.. Not my business at all. I’m living my bestest life. Always. Miss me with the bulls–t. Thank you.”

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re aware that this new lawsuit comes days after it was reported that a different woman received $1.1 million from the singer in a 2012 lawsuit settlement. According to newly-released documents posted on Radar Online, Usher was diagnosed with herpes in 2009 or 2010, around the same time that he filed from divorce from Foster.

AOL reported that the lawsuit claims that Usher “consciously and purposefully” hid his diagnosis from a celebrity stylist before having “unprotected sex” with her. He also allegedly had “greenish discharge” from his genitals but no other visible signs of the infection. He later told the woman he’d tested negative for the virus, which she believed and continued her sexual relationship.

Documents add that a few weeks later, the woman claimed that she started to feel sick with a fever, chills and aches. She had also “developed lesions and blisters in her vagina.” Doctors later told her that she had herpes and this was “a first-time infection.”

As AOL pointed out, California law requires a person who knows they are infected with genital herpes to disclose to partners prior to having sex.

Herpes is more common than people think.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one out of every six people aged 14 to 49 years have genital herpes.

