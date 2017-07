High’s in the 100’s starting today makes this the hottest weekend of the year. Heat advisories will be in effect today and tomorrow and may continue through the weekend.

Heat index today could reach 105 degrees and with temperatures being so high experts are sending warnings about going to the pools during the middle of the day.

Use caution if are outside this weekend. Here are some heat safety tips from WRAL-TV.

