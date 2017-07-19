GRIFF & Jabari Johnson Bond Over Their Love For Rival Football Teams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gospel singer and guitarist Jabari Johnson came through to the Get Up! studio. He sang a beautiful tune, and chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about all kinds of things. But off the air, when he and GRIFF got to talking, of course the topic was football.

The two realized that they have respective love for two teams that played each other in the playoffs. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from behind the scenes at “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

