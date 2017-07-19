Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Love Like Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about the time Jesus added the commandment to love as He loves. In the chapter of the bible during which He decides to tell us this, a lot of crazy stuff is happening with Jesus and his disciples. He could have told us to judge each other, or point out sinners, but instead He told us to love with “unselfish concern.”

Consequently, you are not doing God any favors by beating up on people and their flaws. In fact, you do more for God and others with His love than with judgement. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Faith Walking: Be A Giver [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Get To Know The Real Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Keep Your Focus On Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

20 photos Launch gallery

ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

Continue reading ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 6 days ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 1 month ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 months ago
05.01.17