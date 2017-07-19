Faith Walking: Love Like Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about the time Jesus added the commandment to love as He loves. In the chapter of the bible during which He decides to tell us this, a lot of crazy stuff is happening with Jesus and his disciples. He could have told us to judge each other, or point out sinners, but instead He told us to love with “unselfish concern.”

Consequently, you are not doing God any favors by beating up on people and their flaws. In fact, you do more for God and others with His love than with judgement. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

