Faith Walking: It’s Time For A Soul Check [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell challenges us to ask ourselves why we desire things. She talks about the lust of the eye and the lust of the flesh, and reads from the bible, “if your eye is spiritually perceptive your whole body will be full of light.” What we see has the potential to get in us and divert our priorities. Because of this, it’s always a challenge to desire what God desires for us.’

Where is your heart? What is its motivation? To answer those questions, you’ve got to do a soul check. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

