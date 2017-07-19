Faith Walking: It’s Time For A Soul Check [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell challenges us to ask ourselves why we desire things. She talks about the lust of the eye and the lust of the flesh, and reads from the bible, “if your eye is spiritually perceptive your whole body will be full of light.” What we see has the potential to get in us and divert our priorities. Because of this, it’s always a challenge to desire what God desires for us.’
Where is your heart? What is its motivation? To answer those questions, you’ve got to do a soul check. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]
31 photos Launch gallery
1. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
1 of 31
2. Kim Burrell & Anita Wilson
Source:Getty
2 of 31
3. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
3 of 31
4. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Instagram
4 of 31
5. CeCe Winans & Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
5 of 31
6. Anita Wilson At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
6 of 31
7. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
7 of 31
8. Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
8 of 31
9. Tyronne Foster And The Arc Singers At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
9 of 31
10. Jekalyn Carr At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
10 of 31
11. Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
11 of 31
12. PJ Morton At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
12 of 31
13. J.J. Hairston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
13 of 31
14. "Greenleaf" Stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Deborah Joy Winans, & Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
14 of 31
15. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
15 of 31
16. Lynn Whitfield At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
16 of 31
17. Deborah Joy Winans At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
17 of 31
18. Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
18 of 31
19. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
19 of 31
20. Bishop Lester Love At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
20 of 31
21. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
21 of 31
22. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
22 of 31
23. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
23 of 31
24. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
24 of 31
25. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
25 of 31
26. Mikki Taylor & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
26 of 31
27. Yvette Nicole Brown, CeCe Winans & Roland Martin At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
27 of 31
28. Yvette Nicole Brown & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
28 of 31
29. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
29 of 31
30. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
30 of 31
31. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
31 of 31