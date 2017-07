Teen Electrocuted After Using Cell Phone In Tub

Family wants others to learn from this tragedy. 14 year old Madison Coe ran a bath before heading for bed and wanted to use her cell phone at the same time. Coe plugged her cell phone into an extension cord so that it would reach. The cell phone never touched the water but Madison touched the frayed extension cord that she was using to charge her phone is what authorities believe caused the electrocution.

She took her phone into the bathroom and was careful to keep it dry as it charged, laying its power cords on a towel. Madison snapped a photo of her setup and sent it to a friend with the message, “When you use (an) extension cord so you can plug your phone in while you’re in the bath.”

It was the last time anyone heard from her.

