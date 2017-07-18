Love Talking: Publicly Affirm Your Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This edition of Love Talking is inspired by hip-hop producer DJ Khaled. His son, Asahd, is not even a year old, but DJ Khaled spends a lot of time publicly affirming him. He tells him he can be anything in the world, that he will be a hard-working, successful, respected, man one day, and, of course, that he is loved and blessed.

Follow @GetUpErica

This kind of support does wonders for our children, Erica Campbell explains. You can’t assume that children know all these things about themselves and their parents’ love for them already. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this importance message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: Message For The Wives [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Not Just Because I’m Your Mom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Even When It’s Low [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]