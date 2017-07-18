Love Talking: Publicly Affirm Your Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This edition of Love Talking is inspired by hip-hop producer DJ Khaled. His son, Asahd, is not even a year old, but DJ Khaled spends a lot of time publicly affirming him. He tells him he can be anything in the world, that he will be a hard-working, successful, respected, man one day, and, of course, that he is loved and blessed.
This kind of support does wonders for our children, Erica Campbell explains. You can’t assume that children know all these things about themselves and their parents’ love for them already. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this importance message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Love Talking: Message For The Wives [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: Not Just Because I’m Your Mom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: Love Even When It’s Low [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd
14 photos Launch gallery
1. He got my back, I got his front.
Source:Instagram
1 of 14
2. Don’t ever play yourself…
Source:Instagram
2 of 14
3. The Drake vocals are in!
Source:Instagram
3 of 14
4. Carriage talk.
Source:Instagram
4 of 14
5. They’ll try to close the door on you… just open it.
Source:Instagram
5 of 14
6. The key is to enjoy life, but they don’t want you to enjoy life.
Source:Instagram
6 of 14
7. When you’re being humble, but be letting them other babies know!
Source:Instagram
7 of 14
8. All I do is win no matter what!
Source:Instagram
8 of 14
9. Elite walker talk.
Source:Instagram
9 of 14
10. Special cloth alert.
Source:Instagram
10 of 14
11. Everything top secret!
Source:Instagram
11 of 14
12. Everything top secret!
Source:Instagram
12 of 14
13. They kick you when you’re down, but wanna kick it when you’re up.
Source:Instagram
13 of 14
14. They kick you when you’re down, but wanna kick it when you’re up.
Source:Instagram
14 of 14