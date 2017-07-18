Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: Publicly Affirm Your Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


This edition of Love Talking is inspired by hip-hop producer DJ Khaled. His son, Asahd, is not even a year old, but DJ Khaled spends a lot of time publicly affirming him. He tells him he can be anything in the world, that he will be a hard-working, successful, respected, man one day, and, of course, that he is loved and blessed.

This kind of support does wonders for our children, Erica Campbell explains. You can’t assume that children know all these things about themselves and their parents’ love for them already. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this importance message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: Message For The Wives [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Not Just Because I’m Your Mom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Even When It’s Low [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

14 photos Launch gallery

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

Continue reading The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

Just like his dad, Baby Asahd loves Snapchat and has all the keys to major success.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 5 days ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 1 month ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 months ago
05.01.17