Ericaism: Watch Your Mouth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains, you don’t have to speak on everything, or regurgitate the negativity you hear. The bible speaks about not letting “corrupt” things come out of your mouth, but rather speaking only on what is necessary to be spoken about. Erica talks about resisting the urge to fall into those cycles of talking about a person and their business rather than sincerely praying for them, or taking positive action.

Get your own spirit right and focus on being your best, rather than looking at and talking about the worst of others. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

