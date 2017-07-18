Jabari Johnson On Making The Decision To Do Worship Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jabari Johnson came through to the “Get Up!” studio to hang out with Erica Campbell & GRIFF! Erica recalls how she first found out about Jabari and his incredible singing talent, and what happened when she bumped into him at MegaFest. Jabari talks about how he learned to play guitar at 3 years old, and was playing in a group with his brother at 7 years old. He talks about following the call to do worship music after high school.

Jabari also explains how he ended up in Dallas from Houston, and how he landed his present gig as a guitarist for The Potter’s House. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

