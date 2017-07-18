Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer For The Simple Things [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 4 hours ago
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is feeling grateful for the simple things. It doesn’t always take a lot for you to realize you are blessed. For GRIFF on this day, he’s happy about M&Ms and discounted movie tickets, free slurpees and the cold side of his pillow.

He covers all the small things we run across during a day or a weekend that make us really happy, like a charger when your phone is about to die, or free samples at the food court. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious prayer on this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

