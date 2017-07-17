Get Up Erica
Pastor William McDowell On How Testimony Makes Way For Miracles [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 9 hours ago
Pastor William McDowell joined Erica Campbell & GRIFF for Miracle Week on the “Get Up!” morning show. As pastor at the Deeper Fellowship Church in Orlando, Florida, he says has seen over 100 miracles in just the course of one year there. He shares a story about a pregnant woman and her entire family was cured of a amoeba that doctors deemed incurable after the entire church banded together to pray it away. Within 24 hours, the amoeba was nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, the methods that doctors were considering to fight this incurable condition were very extreme, as they cited a 3% chance of survival.

Pastor McDowell also talks about a fourth month old baby that was partially brain dead, and essentially limp and in a catatonic state. Pastor McDowell says after he asked the baby’s name and declared her healed, he watched her go from partially brain dead to completely alive and alert in an instance. He explains how believers can access this incredible power of God, and why testimony is a crucial aspect of faith. Click on the audio player above, and check out part two below to hear more of this incredible and powerful testimony in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

