GRIFF’s Prayer: Texas Tae Kwon Do Roaches [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF asks for an abundance strength because he’s feeling weak in his wrists because he was trying to kill a big roach the night before. GRIFF says that when he attempted to kill it, it looked him dead in the eye and challenged him! GRIFF thought he got it, and went to go get something to pick it up with, he came back and had to go for another round of battling.

GRIFF considers whether he should move, because these Texas roaches fight back hard. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of GRIFF’s hilarious prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

